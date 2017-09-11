Airport, EU – Baltic States, Labour Unions, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 26.09.2018, 17:49
Ryanair Cancels 190 Flights Grounding 30,000 Passengers on Friday
Although the company has not revealed which flights had been cancelled in particular, travelling plans of 30,000 passengers have been affected. Therefore, the airline said all the passengers got notified by email or text message.
In a statement Ryanair said it “sincerely apologises to those customers affected by these unnecessary strikes on Friday”.
Also, the carrier reported that if such strikes continue in the future, the company will consider cutting its growth plans for this winter and next summer. Ryanair said such strike actions are damaging the company’s business and the reputation in the eye of the travelling public.
Ryanair is dealing with the consequences of numerous strikes almost for a year. While millions of passengers have their holidays ruined, Ryanair staff centres are striking to make working conditions better. Staff based in countries other than Ireland are unhappy that Ryanair has been employing them under Irish legislation.
- 26.09.2018 airBaltic flight slightly disrupted after striking birds on landing
- 26.09.2018 ACEA: рост продаж грузовиков в Литве – самый большой в ЕС
- 26.09.2018 Малые и средние предприятия могут подавать заявки на финансирование совместных латвийско-эстонских проектов
- 26.09.2018 Хоккейный клуб DINAMO RĪGA взяло под крыло Латвийское пароходство
- 26.09.2018 В Латвии задержаны две группировки автоугонщиков местная и из Паневежиса
- 26.09.2018 Телебашня на Закюсале "вырастет"после реконструкции
- 26.09.2018 Биологические науки в Литве переживают "золотой век" – В. Синкявичюс
- 26.09.2018 Самолет airBaltic при посадке в Риге столкнулся с птицами
- 26.09.2018 В Клайпедском порту из-за шторма ограничено судоходство
- 26.09.2018 Латгалия лидирует по количеству аварий с водителями без OCTA