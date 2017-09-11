Ryanair Cancels 190 Flights Grounding 30,000 Passengers on Friday

Ryanair has cancelled 190 of its 2,400 scheduled flights (8%) on Friday blaming strikes by cabin crew based in Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy and Germany,reported aviationavoice.com.

Although the company has not revealed which flights had been cancelled in particular, travelling plans of 30,000 passengers have been affected. Therefore, the airline said all the passengers got notified by email or text message.





In a statement Ryanair said it “sincerely apologises to those customers affected by these unnecessary strikes on Friday”.



Also, the carrier reported that if such strikes continue in the future, the company will consider cutting its growth plans for this winter and next summer. Ryanair said such strike actions are damaging the company’s business and the reputation in the eye of the travelling public.





Ryanair is dealing with the consequences of numerous strikes almost for a year. While millions of passengers have their holidays ruined, Ryanair staff centres are striking to make working conditions better. Staff based in countries other than Ireland are unhappy that Ryanair has been employing them under Irish legislation.