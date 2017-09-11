Analytics, Insurance, Latvia, Transport
Share of traffic accidents caused by drivers of uninsured vehicles increases in Riga in 2017
The share of accidents caused by drivers of uninsured automobiles was under 1 percent in Riga from 2014 to 2016, but last year the proportion has increased to 1 percent, said Janis Abasins, head of the Motor Insurers' Bureau.
In Latgale province, the share of accidents caused by drivers of uninsured vehicles increased from 1.65 percent to 1.67 % last year, added Abasins.
In the meantime, the share of traffic accidents caused by drivers of uninsured automobiles in Vidzeme decreased from 1.99% in 2016 to 0.6% last year, in Kurzeme the proportion was 0.96% (down from 1.37% in 2016), in Greater Riga Region - 1.27% (1.33% in 2016), and in Zemgale - 1.51% (1.61% in 2016).
Across Latvia, the share of road accidents caused by drivers of uninsured automobiles was 1.08%, down from 1.28% in 2016 and 1.38% in 2015. According to the Motor Insurers Bureau's estimates, uninsured vehicles on Latvia's roads make up 1% to 1.5% of all motor vehicles in Latvia.
