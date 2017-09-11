Share of traffic accidents caused by drivers of uninsured vehicles increases in Riga in 2017

The share of traffic accidents caused by drivers of uninsured automobiles increased in Riga last year, the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Latvia told LETA.

The share of accidents caused by drivers of uninsured automobiles was under 1 percent in Riga from 2014 to 2016, but last year the proportion has increased to 1 percent, said Janis Abasins, head of the Motor Insurers' Bureau.





In Latgale province, the share of accidents caused by drivers of uninsured vehicles increased from 1.65 percent to 1.67 % last year, added Abasins.





In the meantime, the share of traffic accidents caused by drivers of uninsured automobiles in Vidzeme decreased from 1.99% in 2016 to 0.6% last year, in Kurzeme the proportion was 0.96% (down from 1.37% in 2016), in Greater Riga Region - 1.27% (1.33% in 2016), and in Zemgale - 1.51% (1.61% in 2016).





Across Latvia, the share of road accidents caused by drivers of uninsured automobiles was 1.08%, down from 1.28% in 2016 and 1.38% in 2015. According to the Motor Insurers Bureau's estimates, uninsured vehicles on Latvia's roads make up 1% to 1.5% of all motor vehicles in Latvia.