Lithuania, Taxation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 25.09.2018, 10:56
Tax break proposed in Lithuania for businesses buying electric cars
BC, Vilnius, 25.09.2018.Print version
A profit tax break might apply to companies in Lithuania which buy electric cars as of next year, reported LETA/BNS.
Initiating the proposal, the Economy Ministry says the tax
break would make Lithuania more attractive to foreign investors and would
promote companies to upgrade their car fleets and choose more effectives and
less polluting vehicles.
The proposed corporate tax break involving the purchase of
electric cars is now under discussion with all interested parties. Such
amendments would need approval by the Cabinet and parliament.
The proposed amendments say the taxable profit might be
reduced by up to 300,000 euros a year for businesses purchasing cargo vehicles,
trailers and semi-trailers.
Other articles:
- 25.09.2018 Polish fintech bank set to enter Lithuania
- 24.09.2018 Lithuanian ESO EUR 200 mln. tender is on it’s way
- 24.09.2018 Danish company receives merger clearance
- 24.09.2018 Pope Francis visited in Lithuania
- 24.09.2018 Литву с историческим визитом посетил папа Франциск
- 21.09.2018 Флот DFDS Seaways в 2021 году пополнится двумя паромами
- 21.09.2018 В августе Rīgas satiksme перевезло на 4,1% меньше пассажиров, чем год назад
- 21.09.2018 Латвийской индустрии гостеприимства с 2019 года могут снизить ставку НДС до 12%
- 21.09.2018 Klaipedos nafta ищет разработчиков новой стратегии на десятилетний срок
- 21.09.2018 В ЕС раскрыто мошенничество с горючим, задержаны 25 человек