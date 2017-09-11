Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta seeks advisors to draw up new 10-year strategy

Lithuania's state-run oil and LNG terminals operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil) is looking for advisors to draw up a new business strategy until 2030, informs LETA/BNS.

Klaipedos Nafta CEO Mindaugas Jusius said the company's current strategy would expire in 2020.





According to him, a new ten-year strategy is expected to be prepared and approved in the first quarter of next year.





Klaipedos Nafta on Wednesday inviting bids from potential advisors, with October 2, 2018, set as the deadline.





The company's strategy calls for developing global-scale SGD projects, ensuring long-term gas supply to the Lithuanian and Baltic markets, as well as developing small-scale LNG and oil terminal operations.