Analytics, Gas, Good for Business, Lithuania, Oil, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 21.09.2018, 20:56
Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta seeks advisors to draw up new 10-year strategy
BC, Vilniaus, 21.09.2018.Print version
Lithuania's state-run oil and LNG terminals operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil) is looking for advisors to draw up a new business strategy until 2030, informs LETA/BNS.
Klaipedos Nafta CEO Mindaugas
Jusius said the company's current strategy would expire in 2020.
According to him, a new ten-year strategy is expected to be prepared and
approved in the first quarter of next year.
Klaipedos Nafta on
Wednesday inviting bids from potential advisors, with October 2, 2018, set
as the deadline.
The company's strategy calls for developing global-scale SGD projects,
ensuring long-term gas supply to the Lithuanian and Baltic markets, as well as
developing small-scale LNG and oil terminal operations.
Other articles:
- 21.09.2018 Флот DFDS Seaways в 2021 году пополнится двумя паромами
- 21.09.2018 Банк Латвии выпускает посвященную памятную монету Zemgale
- 21.09.2018 В августе Rīgas satiksme перевезло на 4,1% меньше пассажиров, чем год назад
- 21.09.2018 Merks и Lidl Latvija заключили договор о строительстве центра логистики в Риге
- 21.09.2018 В августе цены латвийских производителей промпродукции повысились на 5,7%
- 21.09.2018 Klaipedos nafta ищет разработчиков новой стратегии на десятилетний срок
- 21.09.2018 Подана заявка Балтийских стран и Польши о синхронизации электросетей
- 21.09.2018 В ЕС раскрыто мошенничество с горючим, задержаны 25 человек
- 21.09.2018 Europol seize 2.2 mln kg of illicit fuel in operation carried out in 23 states
- 21.09.2018 Number of passengers carried by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company down 4.1% in August 2018