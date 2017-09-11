Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 21.09.2018, 19:13
Number of passengers carried by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company down 4.1% in August 2018
BC, Riga, 21.09.2018.Print version
Rigas Satiksme municipal company providing public transport services in the Latvian capital Riga carried 10.701 mln passengers in August this year, down 4.1% from the same period last year and up 1.2% from July this year, informs LETA.
The highest number of passengers, or 5.155 mln people, was carried by
buses in Riga last month. Also, 3.09 mln people were carried by trolleybuses
and 2.456 mln people by trams in August 2018.
Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas
Satiksme provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.
Other articles:
- 21.09.2018 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta seeks advisors to draw up new 10-year strategy
- 21.09.2018 Europol seize 2.2 mln kg of illicit fuel in operation carried out in 23 states
- 21.09.2018 Bank of Latvia puts into circulation two-euro commemorative coin dedicated to Zemgale
- 21.09.2018 Freight handling by Estonian ports climbs 2.2% on year
- 21.09.2018 In August, level of producer prices in industry increased by 1.0% in Latvia
- 21.09.2018 Infortar buys Tallink shares for EUR 500,000
- 21.09.2018 Merks and Lidl Latvija sign 42.5 mln euros deal on construction of logistics center
- 21.09.2018 Поправки к Закону о международных и национальных санкциях Латвийской Республики – что это значит для предпринимателей?