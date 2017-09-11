Number of passengers carried by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company down 4.1% in August 2018

Rigas Satiksme municipal company providing public transport services in the Latvian capital Riga carried 10.701 mln passengers in August this year, down 4.1% from the same period last year and up 1.2% from July this year, informs LETA.

The highest number of passengers, or 5.155 mln people, was carried by buses in Riga last month. Also, 3.09 mln people were carried by trolleybuses and 2.456 mln people by trams in August 2018.





Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.