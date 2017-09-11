Cargo, Good for Business, Statistics, Transport
Thursday, 20.09.2018, 17:35
Lithuania's total goods traffic up 12.4% in H1 2018
BC, Vilniaus, 20.09.2018.
The total volume of goods moved by all modes of transport in Lithuania rose by 12.4% in the first half of 2018 compared with a year ago to reach 75.123 mln tons, informs LETA/BNS referring to figures from the country's statistics office.
The volume of goods moved by road rose by 14.1% to 44.6 mln tons, rail
freight volumes grew by 11.1% to 27.2 mln tons, and sea cargo volumes edged up
by 1.1% to 2.8 mln tons.
In the second quarter of 2018 alone, the total volume of goods increased
by 9.2% year-on-year to 39.389 mln tons.
