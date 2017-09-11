Baltic, Cargo, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 19.09.2018, 15:58
Old grain store demolition work begins in Port of Kiel
The Port of
Kiel is completely restructuring the access area to the Ostuferhafen and has
begun the partial demolition of a former grain storage facility. The demolition
along with the integration of adjacent areas will free up 2.8 hectares in the
port access area on which expanded hard standing space can be created for
trucks, trailers and cars. So far separated pre stowage sectors can now be
combined outside the ISPS-zone. Dr Dirk
Claus, Managing Director of the Port of Kiel (Seehafen Kiel GmbH & Co.
KG) said: “Cargo handling in the Ostuferhafen has increased in the last few
years. The new access area will mean we can optimise logistics, accommodate the
needs of forwarders for more space and handle more cruise shipping passengers.”
A sum of €7.25 mln overall is being invested in the project and funding from
the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein has been applied for. The restructuring
of the port access area involves the demolition of some 13,000 m² of
warehousing as well as structural engineering, road works, drainage, lighting
and the securing of the site. Access to the Ostuferhafen is guaranteed to
remain unimpeded throughout the whole of the reconstruction period, which will
last until the spring of next year.
The Port of
Kiel acquired the storage facilities and site of the former Getreide AG in 2016. The Warehouses 31
to 33 will continue to be used to store forestry products while Warehouses 34
to 36 are being taken down as part of the restructuring of the port access area.
The Bodo Freimuth enterprise group
has been commissioned to carry out the demolition work. It has already set up
site facilities and is using heavy equipment to demolish the reinforced
concrete structures. The three warehouses being demolished, along with their
foundations will be cleared by the end of November. Demolition materials such
as reinforced concrete structures, metals and insulation materials will be
separated, sorted and either recycled or responsibly disposed of. Concrete is
being broken up in an on-site crushing plant and then re-used. To
minimise noise and dust emissions, the demolition site is being sprinked with
water and works takes place only during the day time. Parallel to the
demolition, the area is being probed for unexploded wartime ordnance. In a
further step, tenders for the carrying out of structural engineering and road
works are being invited from October.
- 19.09.2018 Литва перестроит управление железными дорогами по немецкому образцу
- 19.09.2018 Amber Train становится регулярным
- 19.09.2018 Baltic auditors launch Rail Baltica's audit
- 19.09.2018 Lithuania's E Energija to invest EUR 150 mln into wind farm
- 19.09.2018 Small Planet Airlines will restructure its German business
- 18.09.2018 Стенд Эстонии на выставке TransKazakhstan\Translogistica 2018 встречает своих посетителей
- 18.09.2018 Estonian embassy has advised Skinest Rail currently in dispute with state of Lithuania
- 18.09.2018 Number of passengers carried by airBaltic grows 18% in eight months
- 18.09.2018 allinn mayor: Nationwide free public transport has proved success beyond expectation
- 18.09.2018 Пассажиропоток airBaltic вырос летом 2018 года на 18%