Wednesday, 12.09.2018
Ryanair Threatens to Cut German Jobs as Strike to Ground 150 Flights
Ryanair says it will cancel 150 flights out of 400 scheduled to fly to and from Germany on Wednesday due to a 24-hour strike by pilots and cabin crew, reported Aviation Voice.
German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has called on Ryanair to agree to mediation in its dispute over pay and terms, but there has been disagreement over who the mediator should be.
Ryanair warned that such “wildcat” strikes would lead to job cuts if they continued.
Ryanair’s Jacobs said the airline was willing to enter mediation with the pilots and believed it had offered VC everything it had asked for. Ryanair aims to have all of its German pilots on direct employment contracts by the end of the year, up from 80% now, Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs told a news conference in Frankfurt.
