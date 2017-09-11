EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Transport
Court orders Lithuanian Railways to halt bidding for electrification contract
Alstom Transport, a company of France's transport, infrastructure and energy group Alstom, has obtained a court order for a temporary suspension of the bidding process for a 250-mln-contract from Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) for the electrification of the Vilnius rail junction and a railway between Kaisiadorys and Klaipeda, informs LETA/BNS.
The Vilnius
Regional Court on September 7, 2018, ordered the public procurement procedure
to be halted as an interim measure, Lina
Nemeikaite, the court's spokeswoman, told.
Alstom Transport appealed against the state railway company's
decision to reject its bid.
Plans call
for electrifying the Vilnius railway junction and the Kaisiadorys-Klaipeda
railway by 2022. A total of around 350 kilometers of railways are to be
electrified for an estimated 250 mln euros.
Currently,
a mere 7% of Lithuania's railway network is electrified.
