Court orders Lithuanian Railways to halt bidding for electrification contract

Alstom Transport, a company of France's transport, infrastructure and energy group Alstom, has obtained a court order for a temporary suspension of the bidding process for a 250-mln-contract from Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) for the electrification of the Vilnius rail junction and a railway between Kaisiadorys and Klaipeda, informs LETA/BNS.

The Vilnius Regional Court on September 7, 2018, ordered the public procurement procedure to be halted as an interim measure, Lina Nemeikaite, the court's spokeswoman, told.





Alstom Transport appealed against the state railway company's decision to reject its bid.

Plans call for electrifying the Vilnius railway junction and the Kaisiadorys-Klaipeda railway by 2022. A total of around 350 kilometers of railways are to be electrified for an estimated 250 mln euros.





Currently, a mere 7% of Lithuania's railway network is electrified.