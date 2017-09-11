EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 11.09.2018, 14:24
Additional train departures to Aglona arranged during the pastoral visit of Pope Francis
Taking into consideration the increased interest in getting to the venue
using public transport, JSC Pasažieru
vilciens has arranged for six additional train departures from Riga to
Aglona and back:
On 24 September, trains will depart from Riga as follows:
•
at 06:47 arriving in Aglona at 10:50;
•
at 07:40 arriving in Aglona at 11:55;
•
at 09:02 arriving in Aglona at 12:51.
On 24 September, trains will depart from Aglona as follows:
•
at 20:30 arriving in Riga at 00:13;
•
at 21:30 arriving in Riga at 01:10;
•
at 22:30 arriving in Riga at 02:02.
JSC Pasažieru vilciens recommends buying tickets for these departures well in advance, as the number of seats available is limited and no standing room available. Tickets may already be purchased on the JSC Pasažieru vilciens website, mobile app, as well as in the ticket office.
Tickets may be booked in advance by calling 90001222 (fee 0.52 EUR/min incl.
VAT) every day between 7:00 – 19:00. Pre-booked tickets must be paid for no
later than 45 minutes before the departure! We kindly ask the passengers to
note that for the outward journey tickets will only be sold until the final
destination, Aglona (except for departure from Riga at 7:40), while on the
way back – only from Aglona till the required destination on all the
above-mentioned departures.
For the convenience of visitors, buss departures from and to Aglona Train
Station will be matched with the train schedule. After the Holy Mass, we invite
all the passengers to wait for their relevant bus departure, as number of seats
available on these buses is limited.
