Lithuania's Avia Solutions Group set to exit Russia's Ramport Aero
"The group has made the decision to pull out. We hold 22.5% (of
shares) and are in talks with potential buyers," Jonas Janukenas,
CEO of ASG, said.
"There are several reasons. We are focusing on Asia," he
said.
Zhukovsky Airport last year
saw its net loss grow to 523 mln rubles (7.1 mln euros), up 16.2% compared with
2016. Revenue came in at 234.5 mln rubles (2.9 mln euros), up from 35.2 mln
rubles (0.44 mln euros) the previous year.
The airport last year handled 425,500 passengers in 2017, up from
53,000 in 2016. Ramport Aero expected
the 2017 annual passenger number to reach 1.7 mln.
The airport, which cost 27 mln US dollars and focuses on low-cost
flights, was officially opened in May 2016 and welcomed its first
commercial flight some four months later.
