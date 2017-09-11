Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Tourism, Transport
Uber to run Baltic business from Warsaw, Kiev
BC, Tallinn, 07.09.2018.
The ride-hailing platform Uber is not looking for a replacement for Enn Metsar, who is leaving as chief of the operations of Uber in the Baltic countries to join the team of the Estonian technology company Veriff, as the Uber operation here will be managed from Warsaw and Kiev in the future, informed LETA/BNS.
Veriff announced
on Friday that Enn Metsar, head of
its Baltic operation for the past three years, is leaving to take up the
position of head of business development at
Veriff, a provider of online identity verification services.
LETA/BNS has learned that Uber is not looking for a new manager for its Baltic business and
has decided to manage its operations here from Warsaw and Kiev, where Uber's
region for eastern Europe is managed from.
