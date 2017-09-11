Uber to run Baltic business from Warsaw, Kiev

The ride-hailing platform Uber is not looking for a replacement for Enn Metsar, who is leaving as chief of the operations of Uber in the Baltic countries to join the team of the Estonian technology company Veriff, as the Uber operation here will be managed from Warsaw and Kiev in the future, informed LETA/BNS.

Veriff announced on Friday that Enn Metsar, head of its Baltic operation for the past three years, is leaving to take up the position of head of business development at Veriff, a provider of online identity verification services.





LETA/BNS has learned that Uber is not looking for a new manager for its Baltic business and has decided to manage its operations here from Warsaw and Kiev, where Uber's region for eastern Europe is managed from.