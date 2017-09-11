Uber significantly raises prices Thursday

The Uber operation in Estonia from Thursday hiked up its prices in order to increase the number of available vehicles in the city of Tallinn and reduce the dynamic surge rate of the ride, accrodoing to the daily Postimees reports LETA/BNS.

Uber raised the ordering and cancellation fees, the price per kilometer as well as the price per minute. According to the new tariffs, the minimum and cancellation fee of an UberX ride is 3.5 euros, price per kilometer is 0.39 euros and price per minute is 0.14 euros. The base fee of the ride is 1.7 euros.





In addition, Uber from 2 p.m. on Thursday launched the new service UberSELECT, which will give customers the opportunity to order new and more spacious cars. However, the tariffs of the new service are significantly higher: the minimum and cancellation fee of the ride is 4 euros, the ride starting price is 2.5 euros, the price per kilometer is 0.42 euros and the price per minute is 0.14 euros.