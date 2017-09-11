Prosecutors launch probe into alleged air pollution in Lithuania's Klaipeda

Ecology, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Prosecutors in the Lithuanian western port of Klaipeda have launched a pre-trial investigation into alleged air pollution in the port's surroundings, informed LETA/BNS.
The probe follows complaints over port company Klasco's iron ore's handling.
Prosecutors say they launched the investigation after evaluating information on
norm-exceeding air pollution in Klaipeda's northern residential areas adjacent
to the port.
"The pre-trial investigation will try to identify the
origin and composition of pollutants and those potentially responsible for the
pollution," local prosecutors said.
Klasco rejects
criticism as unfounded, saying that hundreds of industry, transport and
handling companies as well as the badly-regulated traffic are affecting
environment.
