Lithuanian Railways' revenue up 8% in 2018

Lithuania's state run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) posted 262 mln euros in revenue in the first seven months of 2018, up 8% from 242 mln euros last year, informs LETA/BNS.

Higher cargo volumes were behind an increase in revenue, the company said. It transported 32 mln tons of cargo this year, up 10% year-on-year.





The number of passengers the company carried increased 5.5% to 2.9 mln.





Earlier this year, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai endorsed the company's strategy for the period until 2030 and the company plans to increase cargo volumes to 70 mln tons, increase the number of passengers to 8 mln and raise its annual turnover to 725 mln euros.