Estonian ministry asking Russia for endorsement of China freight train route
"We
believe that the so-called New Silk Road project requires operational
cooperation between countries and serves the economic interests of all the
parties and businesses, including Russian
Railways," Kuningas, deputy secretary general for transport at the
Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs ad Communications, said.
"We
request your support for this transit route and facilitation of the endorsement
of the freight transport plans via the territory of Russia," he said.
It appears
from the letter of Kuningas that the Chinese railway company sent
a telegram requesting the relevant approval to Russian Railways on July
27.
The Paldiski North Port and the Chinese
company Changchun International Land Port
Development are eyeing a faster train route for the transportation of goods
between China and Scandinavia via Estonia. The intended route would run from
Changchun to Paldiski, Estonia via the Russian towns of Zabaikalsk and Pechory.
Estonian Railways is planning to accept five container trains
from China a week by the end of this year, which would bring an estimated
20,000 TEU units of containers to Estonia additionally per year, Postimees reported last week.
