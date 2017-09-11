Lithuania, Oil, Port, Transport

Oil imports via Lithuania's Butinge remains stable in 2018

Lithuania's Butine oil terminal, operated by oil processing and transportation company Orlen Lietuva, handled 5.384 mln tons of oil in seven months of this year, up 0.1 % (6,500 tons) from 5.377 mln euros last year.

In July alone, Butinge handled 883,600 tons of oil, down 9.9% from 980,500 tons last year, the Port of Klaipeda told.


Last year, the terminal handled 9.8 mln tons of oil, 5.4% more than in 2016 (9.3 mln tons).


Orlen Lietuva has been importing oil via Butinge only for its needs since the middle of 2016.




