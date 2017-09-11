Lithuania, Oil, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 28.08.2018, 10:22
Oil imports via Lithuania's Butinge remains stable in 2018
BC, Vilnius, 28.08.2018.Print version
Lithuania's Butine oil terminal, operated by oil processing and transportation company Orlen Lietuva, handled 5.384 mln tons of oil in seven months of this year, up 0.1 % (6,500 tons) from 5.377 mln euros last year.
In July alone, Butinge handled 883,600 tons of oil, down 9.9%
from 980,500 tons last year, the Port of Klaipeda told.
Last year, the terminal handled 9.8 mln tons of oil, 5.4%
more than in 2016 (9.3 mln tons).
Orlen Lietuva has
been importing oil via Butinge only for its needs since the middle of 2016.
Other articles:
- 28.08.2018 Lithuania's PST to reconstructs Rifas building in Panevezys for almost EUR 3.4 mln
- 28.08.2018 Israeli PM says he respects Putin, won't get involved in Ukrainian conflict
- 28.08.2018 Lithuanian higher schools fail to attract enough people to engineering, technology studies
- 28.08.2018 11 Estonian companies eyeing Norway's offshore market
- 27.08.2018 Merkel expected to visit Lithuania in mid-September
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men
- 27.08.2018 Icebreaker Botnica working in Canadian Arctic to replenish stocks in Tallinn
- 27.08.2018 Govt in bid to cut Lithuanian Railway's passenger losses
- 27.08.2018 Medics' salaries behind faster increase in wages in Lithuania
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian Energy invests into Estonian start-up Fusebox