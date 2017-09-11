Lithuania, Railways, Transport
Govt in bid to cut Lithuanian Railway's passenger losses
The Transport Ministry suggests introducing a combined
passenger service when passengers take part of their journey by rail and are
then taken by bus.
Such a scheme is estimated to allow the government to save
at least 1.3 mln euros in compensation this year, paid to Lietuvos gelezinkeliai from the state budget for the transportation
of passengers.
"The Transport Ministry has decided to trial a new
combined rail-bus scheme in Lithuania, which is widely used in Western Europe,
when buses are used to bring passengers to trams, metro or railways," Jurgita Norkiene, a spokeswoman for the
ministry.
In her words, 2.5 mln people traveled by rail in the first
half of this year, up 5.5 % from the same period last year. But the number is
still too low and Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai
incurs losses from this activity.
The train occupancy rate now stands at just 35%, the
ministry says.
