Thursday, 23.08.2018, 12:09
Vopak's Muuga terminal up for sale
23.08.2018
Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak announced last Friday that for a good price, the company may sell four of its petroleum terminals, one of which is located at the Port of Muuga, northeast of the capital city of Tallinn, according to business daily Äripäev reported ERR.
Vopak announced that it should become clear within the next 6-12 months whether attractive enough offers are worked out for its terminals in Algeciras, Amsterdam, Hamburg and Tallinn.
"We feel this is a good moment for this strategic review," Vopak CFO Gerard Paulides said in an interview with CNBC.
Last year, Vopak E.O.S. suffered a loss of €99.34 mln in Estonia. It employed 371 people.
