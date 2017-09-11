Estonia, Innovations, Internet, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 22.08.2018, 19:10
Jevgeni Kabanov takes over as product development chief at Taxify
The CEO of Taxify,
Markus Villig, said that Kabanov
joining their development team was expected to build new momentum on the
development team.
"By the end of the year we wish to expand our global
team whose numbers are nearing 600 people at present to almost one thousand
people, with emphasis on software engineers and data scientists. Our team
continues to be considerably smaller than those of global competitors, meaning
that the difference a single person makes is correspondingly bigger,"
Villig said in a press release.
Kabanov meanwhile described Taxify as an extremely exciting company because of the
technological challenges it offers on the one hand, and its extraordinary
impact through being part of the day-to-day lives of tens of mlns of people on
the other.
As the technologically most exciting challenges in his
new job, Kabanov named the use of artificial intelligence in pricing and route
modeling, and in forecasting demand and traffic conditions, complementing of
the map application, improving the system for bringing together drivers and
passengers in real-time, adapting the platform for serving tens and hundreds of
mlns of users, and preparing for the pending advent of self-driving vehicles.
Kabanov holds a doctorate in informatics from the University
of Tartu.
Founded in 2013,
Taxify is an Estonian technology company that develops a global transport
platform. The company by now has approximately 10 mln customers in more than 25
countries. In 2017, the company's revenue increased sixfold to 18 mln euros,
while loss totaled 11 mln euros.
- 22.08.2018 Cornerstone to be laid for EUR 35 mln extension of Ulemiste mall in Tallinn
- 22.08.2018 HansaMatrix high-tech group raises turnover 18.7% in H1
- 22.08.2018 Number of passengers down 1.8% in Lithuania
- 22.08.2018 Estonian beer producers predict FY tax gap to reach EUR 100 mln
- 22.08.2018 Шесть мифов и правда о дизельных двигателях
- 22.08.2018 Правительства Эстонии и Латвии подписали двусторонний договор об обмене данными
- 22.08.2018 Estonian presidents appoints Tammist as new entrepreneurship, IT minister
- 22.08.2018 Estonia's electricity production climbs 7% on year in July
- 22.08.2018 Germany's Hella launches production in Lithuania's Kaunas
- 22.08.2018 Number of passengers carried by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company down 0.5% in July