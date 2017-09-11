Latvia, Transport
Number of passengers carried by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company down 0.5% in July
BC, Riga, 22.08.2018.
Rigas Satiksme municipal company providing public transport services in the Latvian capital Riga carried 10.572 mln passengers in July this year, down 0.5 % from the same period last year and down 6.2% from June this year, the company said LETA.
The highest number of passengers, or 5.057 mln people, was
carried by buses in Riga last month. Also, 3.032 mln people were carried by
trolleybuses and 2.483 mln people by trams in July 2018.
Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to
passengers in Riga.
