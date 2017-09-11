Lower truck sales cut into Lithuania's Scania Lietuva turnover

Scania Lietuva, the subsidiary of Swedish truck and bus producer Scania in Lithuania, posted 42.957 mln euros in revenue last year, down 14.4 percent from 50.157 mln euros a year ago.

"The market predictions on further renewal of equipment and the expansion of the vehicle fleet have fulfilled. Due to the geopolitical situation, Lithuanian haulers have consolidated their position on Western European markets, therefore, they needed new and reliable equipment meeting the highest emission standards," the company said in its 2017 financial report submitted to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





Truck sales dropped 20% to 33.8 mln euros, and sales of services increased 15.7% to 9.1 mln euros. Net profits were down 26.5 % also paid out 1.8 mln euros in dividend this year, the same as last year.

Sweden's Scania CV owns 100% of Scania Lietuva.