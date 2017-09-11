More investment contracts at the Port of Gdansk

he Port of Gdansk Authority has signed three contracts for the performance of work co-financed from EU funds. The projects will be executed by the Doraco Construction Corporation.

The Port of Gdansk Authority has just signed three contracts for construction work. One of them was signed with a consortium comprised of Doraco (the lead company) and Boskalis International B.V., the other two - with the Doraco corporation alone.



"These are some of the last contracts concluded within the framework of CEF projects. Doraco is the general contractor and we have cooperated with them before. They face a difficult task, as the investments subsidised from EU resources have very rigorous schedules, but I believe that the work will begin very soon and will be completed quickly," said Lukasz Greinke, President of the Board of the Port of Gdansk Authority.



The first contract, signed with the consortium, concerns the project involving the dredging of the fairway. Doraco will be responsible for the conversion of the quays functioning as housings on the inner fairway - sections of the Postojowe Niskie Quay, the Szczecinskie Quay, and the Wislane Quay. The project is to be completed within 67 weeks. Doraco will also convert the Zbozowe and Wisloujscie Quays. Each of these investments will take 76 weeks to complete.



"We were happy to find out that our team will be able to execute yet another project for the Port of Gdansk Authority," said Angelika Cieslowska, President of the Doraco Construction Corporation. "We carry out projects for various industries and construct buildings intended for various purposes, yet hydrotechnical investments pose the most interesting challenge for us. We will do our best to once again successfully complete the project for the Port of Gdansk Authority."



The completion of the above-mentioned investments will total over PLN 105 mln. The project of expanding and dredging the fairway received subsidies from CEF amounting to 85% of the total investment costs. Additionally, the PGA obtained resources for the modernisation of the road and railway system and the construction of the Polnocne Quay at the Outer Port.



The projects financed from CEF will be completed by the end of 2020. By that time, investments at the Port of Gdansk will have totalled about PLN 1 billion.