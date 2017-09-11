Construction, EU – Baltic States, Railways, Transport
Tuesday, 21.08.2018, 10:13
New Supervisory Board of RB RAIL AS
The Lithuanian shareholder had decided to recall one of its
representatives Arenijus Jackus and instead to appoint Romas
Švedas at the Supervisory Board of RB RAIL AS. In such
instance the whole Supervisory Board had to be recalled and a new one to be
appointed.
The Supervisory Board is comprised of six members – two
members nominated by each shareholder. The Board members are elected for the
period of three years.
Romas Švedas is a lawyer and has an extensive experience in
international economic relations and development of international energy and
transport infrastructure projects, corporate governance and work of
international organizations, like the EU and UN.
R. Švedas has been a civil servant for 20 years and from
2011 an Independent Expert and Lecturer at Institute of International Relations
and Political Science of Vilnius University. He is the former Vice-minister of
Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, Director of Economic Security Policy
Department and Director of Economic Relations Department at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs; former Deputy Permanent Representative (Coreper I) of
Lithuania in European Union in Brussels and Counsellor at Lithuanian Permanent
Mission to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in
Geneva. Romas Švedas was a member and the Chairman of the Boards of Klaipėdos
nafta AB, Litgrid AB, Lietuvos dujos AB, Ignalinos atominė elektrinė VĮ.
From 2016 Romas Švedas is the Chairman of the Board at Lietuvos
Geležinkeliai AB (independent board member), from 2014 a member and
since 2017 the Chairman of the Implementation Committee of UN Espoo Convention.
During posting in Brussels he worked closely with the EU
coordinator taking part in the early stages of the Rail Baltica project. Being
Vice-Minister of Energy he was in charge of development of power
interconnections Lithuania-Sweden (NordBalt) and Lithuania-Poland (LitPolLink),
LNG terminal (Independence), shut down and decommissioning of Ignalina Nuclear
Power Plant and development of new nuclear power plant in Lithuania,
liberalization of power and gas markets in Lithuania while transferring the EU
3rd energy package into Lithuanian legislation.
Romas Švedas is graduate of the Professional Board Member
(2010) and Chair (2017) education programmes at the Baltic Institute of the
Corporate Governance (BICG).
RB RAIL AS is a joint venture of the Republics
of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which has been established to implement Rail
Baltica – the first pan-Baltic infrastructure project of its kind.
RB RAIL AS is the central coordinator for the
Rail Baltica project. Its main business is the design, construction and
marketing of the railway. The project involves the construction of a high-speed
rail line infrastructure from Tallinn to the Lithuanian/Polish border.
