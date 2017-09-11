Lithuanian Railways to launch early Vilnius-Klaipeda trains in September

State-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) will launch early trains from the capital Vilnius to the western port of Klaipeda in the fall, the company announced on Thursday, reports LETA/BNS.

It says people will be able to arrive in the capital an hour earlier.





As of Sep. 3, Vilnius-Klaipeda and Klaipeda-Vilnius trains will leave at 5.10 a.m. on workdays. Other early trains will also remain, including the 6.40 a.m. train leaving Klaipeda and the 6.50 a.m. train from Vilnius.





Mantas Dubauskas, spokesman for Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, says the evening schedule will be also more convenient for passengers.





"The later return will also be resumed on Sep. 3 as the trains will leave Vilnius at around 6 p.m. to Klaipeda. The trains will be more adapted to business clients who need to go to Vilnius on workdays," Dubauskas said.