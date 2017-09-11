Lithuania, Railways, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 22:02
Lithuanian Railways to launch early Vilnius-Klaipeda trains in September
BC, Vilnius, 16.08.2018.Print version
State-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) will launch early trains from the capital Vilnius to the western port of Klaipeda in the fall, the company announced on Thursday, reports LETA/BNS.
It says people will be able to arrive in the capital an hour
earlier.
As of Sep. 3, Vilnius-Klaipeda and Klaipeda-Vilnius trains
will leave at 5.10 a.m. on workdays. Other early trains will also remain,
including the 6.40 a.m. train leaving Klaipeda and the 6.50 a.m. train from
Vilnius.
Mantas Dubauskas,
spokesman for Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai,
says the evening schedule will be also more convenient for passengers.
"The later return will also be resumed on Sep. 3 as the
trains will leave Vilnius at around 6 p.m. to Klaipeda. The trains will be more
adapted to business clients who need to go to Vilnius on workdays,"
Dubauskas said.
Other articles:
- 16.08.2018 Польской PSI не удалось остановить конкурс Amber Grid на 750 тыс евро
- 16.08.2018 Прекращено расследование о возможных злоупотреблениях Orlen Lietuva
- 16.08.2018 Доходы Avia Solutions Group подскочили на 21%
- 16.08.2018 Lithuanian competition watchdog drops Orlen Lietuva domination probe
- 16.08.2018 LVC: почти половина находящихся в ведении государства мостов находится в плохом техническом состоянии
- 16.08.2018 Lithuania's Avia Solutions Group revenue up 21% to EUR 204.2 mln
- 16.08.2018 Poland's PSI fails to block Amber Grid's EUR 750,000 tender
- 16.08.2018 Летом 2019 года airBaltic полетит из Таллина в Малагу, Брюссель и Копенгаген
- 16.08.2018 Small Planet Airlines Poland announces new CEO
- 16.08.2018 Almost half of bridges maintained by LVC are in poor technical condition