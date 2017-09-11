Small Planet Airlines Poland announces new CEO

Leisure carrier Small Planet Airlines Sp z o.o. (Small Planet Airlines Poland) appointed Mr. Bartosz Czajka as a new Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board, succeeding Mr. Jarosław Jeschke, who resigned earlier this year due to health issues. Mr. Czajka held a position of Deputy CEO at Small Planet Airlines Poland since June 11, 2018, Small Planet Airlines Poland informed BC.

Mr. Czajka graduated from the Faculty of Management at the University of Economics in Poznań and over a decade acquired an extensive experience in aviation management. Previously he worked at Star Alliance and LOT Polish Airlines where he held positions of Director of Charter and Special Operations and Head of Fleet Strategy.





“I am very pleased I have been granted the opportunity to take the lead of Small Planet Airlines in Poland. Management of an airline specializing in charter and wet-lease business is a difficult yet exciting challenge. I joined this team at a difficult moment – this Summer, the airline was experiencing major operational irregularities due to delayed delivery of aircraft and the lack of pilots on the market. However, the worst is already behind us, so we can direct all our efforts towards recovery”, says Bartosz Czajka, the CEO of Small Planet Airlines Poland.





According to Mr. Czajka, the main challenges his team is going to face in the upcoming months are the high seasonality in the Polish charter market and increasing costs that are related to many factors, including continuously increasing payments under EU261 directive.





“A global shortage of pilots increased employment costs by more than 50% over the past 3 years. Moreover, compensations under the EU261 directive have increased almost three times. At the same time, the prices we offer to Polish Tour Operators and agencies remained almost untouched. To increase profitability of the company, we will have to optimize the current network of flights as well as re-balance increasing costs, which means that the pricing we are now offering to our clients will be reviewed”, explained Mr. Czajka.





“So far, Bartosz proved to do a great job for this company, which I am very grateful for. Our operations in Poland have been stabilized, and I wish Bartosz all the best in leading this company to recovery. As for today, we have received deliveries of all aircraft that has been planned for our fleet, and it significantly improved our punctuality. Of course, many challenges still hold, including increasing costs. However, I trust Bartosz will handle it well, and I will get back to managing the entire Small Planet Group”, says Vytautas Kaikaris, the CEO of Small Planet Group.