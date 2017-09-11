Airport, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 18:47
Small Planet Airlines Poland announces new CEO
Mr. Czajka
graduated from the Faculty of Management at the University of Economics in
Poznań and over a decade acquired an extensive experience in aviation management.
Previously he worked at Star Alliance and LOT
Polish Airlines where he held positions of Director of Charter and Special
Operations and Head of Fleet Strategy.
“I am very
pleased I have been granted the opportunity to take the lead of Small Planet
Airlines in Poland. Management of an airline specializing in charter and wet-lease
business is a difficult yet exciting challenge. I joined this team at a
difficult moment – this Summer, the airline was experiencing major operational irregularities
due to delayed delivery of aircraft and the lack of pilots on the market. However,
the worst is already behind us, so we can direct all our efforts towards
recovery”, says Bartosz Czajka, the CEO
of Small Planet Airlines Poland.
According
to Mr. Czajka, the main challenges his team is going to face in the upcoming
months are the high seasonality in the Polish charter market and increasing
costs that are related to many factors, including continuously increasing
payments under EU261 directive.
“A global
shortage of pilots increased employment costs by more than 50% over the past 3
years. Moreover, compensations under the EU261 directive have increased almost
three times. At the same time, the prices we offer to Polish Tour Operators and
agencies remained almost untouched. To increase profitability of the company,
we will have to optimize the current network of flights as well as re-balance increasing
costs, which means that the pricing we are now offering to our clients will be
reviewed”, explained Mr. Czajka.
“So far,
Bartosz proved to do a great job for this company, which I am very grateful
for. Our operations in Poland have been stabilized, and I wish Bartosz all the
best in leading this company to recovery. As for today, we have received deliveries
of all aircraft that has been planned for our fleet, and it significantly
improved our punctuality. Of course, many challenges still hold, including
increasing costs. However, I trust Bartosz will handle it well, and I will get
back to managing the entire Small Planet Group”, says Vytautas Kaikaris, the CEO of Small
Planet Group.
- 16.08.2018 Летом 2019 года airBaltic полетит из Таллина в Малагу, Брюссель и Копенгаген
- 16.08.2018 Almost half of bridges maintained by LVC are in poor technical condition
- 16.08.2018 July saw largest electricity price jump in several years, Lithuania's Elektrum Lietuva
- 16.08.2018 Lithuanian Airports turnover jumps 23%
- 16.08.2018 Чистые убытки Viking Line сократились на 10 % до 13,5 млн. евро
- 16.08.2018 airBaltic будет летать из Риги в Штутгарт
- 16.08.2018 Визит папы римского принесет дополнительную прибыль гостиницам в центре Вильнюса
- 16.08.2018 Литва готова присоединиться к созданию культурного центра в Сувалках
- 16.08.2018 Мосты в Эстонии в отличном состоянии - профессор ТТУ
- 16.08.2018 Выручка туроператора Novaturas в 2018 году увеличилась на 38%