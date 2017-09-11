Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Transport

Almost half of bridges maintained by LVC are in poor technical condition

Almost half of 969 bridges that are managed by state-owned companies are in bad or even very bad technical condition, according to bridge inspections carried out by Latvijas Valsts Celi (LVC) road maintenance company last year, informed LETA.

Over a third of bridges or 34.9% are in bad technical condition, and 12.1% are in very bad condition.


According to LVC's data, bridges on local and regional roads are in the worst condition, while bridges on national highways are in better condition.


None of the bridges have been closed to traffic though as their load-bearing capacity is not compromised. Nevertheless, traffic restrictions have been imposed on 51 bridges, which mostly deal with the maximum mass and width of vehicles that may drive onto these bridges.


LVC engineers inspect all bridges every year.


In 2018, seven bridges are to be reconstructed and 26 bridges are renovated. LVC reminds that, taking into consideration the insufficient funding for road maintenance over the past several years, the road maintenance budget has run up a EUR 170 million deficit.


Almost EUR 8 mln has been allocated from this year's state budget for bridge repairs, and some bridges are repaired with the European Union's funds. The total financing for road maintenance this year is EUR 307 mln, including EU funding of EUR 124 miln.





