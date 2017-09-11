Cargo, Lithuania, Taxation, Transport
Lithuania hopes to get EUR 70 mln from new heavy vehicle tax
Lithuanian hopes to collect around 70 million euros every year from a new heavy vehicle use tax for vehicles crossing the country, set to come into force in two years.Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis says vignettes will be replaced with the new tax and its rate will depend on the distance covered, citing LETA/BNS.
„Following the introduction of the new taxation system, to
be put before parliament soon, we could collect more funds. We plan to collect
around 70 million euros a year and the money will be spent on roads," the
minister told the national radio LRT on Friday.
In his words, it's realistic to introduce the tax in two
year.
"European vignettes are now issued in Lithuania and you
pay a one-time fee and travel as much as you like. We want to introduce a
system where heavy vehicles are detected with computer measures on the main
roads and the distance they cover will be calculated and a bill will be issued
for the distance covered," the minister said.
A one-day vignette for heavy vehicles now costs 11 euros.
