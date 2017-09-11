Construction, Lithuania, Transport
Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 10.08.2018, 11:38
Via Baltica's Kaunas-Marijampole reconstruction to be finished this year
"This year. This is what the contractors have promised. That it will be finished this year," Masiulis told. He is set to inspect the ongoing work personally later in the day.
The Via Baltica's lack of safety is the main reason for the reconstruction.
"The majority of deadly incidents happen during overtaking when vehicles enter oncoming traffic and collide. 42 people were killed in such incidents over the last ten years in that strip which is being reconstructed. After the introduction of the 2+2 road, we believe the situation will change dramatically," the minister said.
The two Via Baltica strips that are now undergoing reconstruction are the last non-widened strips of the Kaunas-Marijampole road. The total reconstruction costs stand at 89 million euros.
The strip from Marijampole to the Polish border will be reconstructed by 2022, Masiulis said.
