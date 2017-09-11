Ryanair cancels Friday's Vilnius-Berlin flight

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has cancelled its Vilnius-Berlin flight on Friday due to a pilot strike, reports LETA/BNS.

Speaking to, Agne Mazeikyte, spokeswoman for Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), the state-run operator of the three airports in Lithuania, confirmed the information but added that the Irish company did not provide reasons for the cancelation.





Ryanair pilots plan to strike on Friday, forcing the company to cancel around 250 flights from German and other airports.





Latvia's airBaltic also flies to Berlin from Vilnius on Friday.