Airport, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 18:42
Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 9.1% in seven months
BC, Riga, 07.08.2018.Print version
Latvian air traffic controller Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS), which is responsible for managing air traffic in Latvia, handled 166,835 flights in the first seven months of 2018, which is a growth by 9.1% against the same period in 2017, informs LETA.
|Photo: lgs.lv
During the first seven months of this year, LGS handled 47,646 flights to
and from Riga, up 14.5% year-on-year, and 119,189 transit flights, up 7.1%
against the first seven months of 2017.
In July 2018, LGS handled 29,599 flights, up 9.7% against the same month
last year, including 7,758 flights to and from Riga, up 10.3%, and 21,841
transit flights, up 9.5% year-on-year.
During the first seven months of 2017, LGS handled 152,913 flights, while
the number of flights handled in the full 2017 rose by 8.9% against 2016 to
268,967. The 2017 total includes 74,534 flights to and from Riga, up 9.9%
year-on-year, as well as 194,433 transit flights at an 8.5% growth from 2016.
Other articles:
- 07.08.2018 Wizz Air to launch Kaunas – Turku flights
- 07.08.2018 Tele2 to spend over EUR 600,000 on compensations to clients for mobile roaming disruptions
- 07.08.2018 Building materials producer Cemex raises 2017 sales in Latvia by 34.6%
- 07.08.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports down 0.1% in H1
- 07.08.2018 Cesu Alus brewery raises turnover 14.7% in 2017
- 07.08.2018 Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga to be renovated
- 07.08.2018 Wizz Air будет летать из Каунаса в финский Турку
- 07.08.2018 Реконструкция телебашни на Закюсале обойдется в 40-50 млн. евро
- 07.08.2018 Транзитный железнодорожный маршрут из Китая в Европу через Россию набирает популярность среди грузоотправителей
- 07.08.2018 В Латвии по-прежнему самая большая в ЕС доля контрабандных сигарет