Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 9.1% in seven months

Latvian air traffic controller Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS), which is responsible for managing air traffic in Latvia, handled 166,835 flights in the first seven months of 2018, which is a growth by 9.1% against the same period in 2017, informs LETA.

Photo: lgs.lv

During the first seven months of this year, LGS handled 47,646 flights to and from Riga, up 14.5% year-on-year, and 119,189 transit flights, up 7.1% against the first seven months of 2017.





In July 2018, LGS handled 29,599 flights, up 9.7% against the same month last year, including 7,758 flights to and from Riga, up 10.3%, and 21,841 transit flights, up 9.5% year-on-year.





During the first seven months of 2017, LGS handled 152,913 flights, while the number of flights handled in the full 2017 rose by 8.9% against 2016 to 268,967. The 2017 total includes 74,534 flights to and from Riga, up 9.9% year-on-year, as well as 194,433 transit flights at an 8.5% growth from 2016.