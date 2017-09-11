Car market, Estonia, Transport
First registration of new cars climbs 9.1% on year in Estonia
In total 2,257 new passenger cars were registered in Estonia in July, 9.1% more than during the same month in 2017, informs LETA referring to the Road Administration.
A total of
4,554 vehicles were entered into the motor vehicle register for the first time
during the month, 9.9% more than in July 2017, of which new vehicles made
up approximately 50%.
Toyota topped the list of new car registrations with
313 units, followed by Renault with
291, Skoda with 216 and Kia with 170 new cars registered.
Renault Clio was the most popular model with 126 brand new
units registered during the month. Toyota
RAV4 was in second place with 80 units, Kia Ceed was third with 77 units and Toyota C-HR fourth with 76 units.
Besides
passenger cars, 472 trucks, 14 buses, 572 trailers, 75 motorcycles, 84 mopeds,
61 tractors, 37 tractor trailers and 96 recreational water craft were entered
into the register during the month.
