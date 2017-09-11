Linda Line planning to resume business with new boat

Lindaliini AS, which used to operate fast catamarans on the Tallinn-Helsinki route under the Linda Line brand, is planning to restore fast boat traffic between the two capitals with a new boat, accroding to the public broadcaster ERR reported writes LETA/BNS.

The managing director of the company, Enn Rohula, told the news portal of ERR that while he hasn't abandoned the plan to acquire a car catamaran, the bankruptcy proceeding related to the parent company is preventing the transaction from taking place.





"We have chosen the vessel and we've got the investors," Rohula told ERR on Monday, refusing to disclose any details. He said that the boat was built in Australia.





Rohula told at the end of May that the company expects to conclude an agreement on the purchase of a new fast catamaran with a capacity for over 600 passengers and about one hundred cars shortly. He said the company expects to be back in operation after the Midsummer holiday, when the high season on the Tallinn-Helsinki route starts.





Rohula also said that Lindaliini AS is planning to buy a second fast catamaran in early 2019.

The Tallinn-based Harju County Court in May declared Linda Line Shipping OU, parent company of Lindaliini OU, bankrupt. The bankruptcy petition had been filed by the company itself.





10% of Linda Line Shipping OU belongs to Jaanika Rohula and about 90% to the Finnish company Varsinais-Suomen Tukkutoimi Oy.





Lindaliini AS operated a fast catamaran on the Tallinn-Helsinki route until late November 2017, when the catamaran Karolin was sold to a buyer in Greece. In previous years the company used to run two fast catamarans between the capitals of Estonia and Finland.