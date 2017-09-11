EUR 6.7 mln worth of fines issued from speed cameras in Latvia so far this year

Latvia, Transport
So far this year, EUR 6.72 mln worth of fines from speed cameras have been issued, according to information from the State Police writes LETA.
EUR 5.19 mln worth of fines have been issued from stationary
speed cameras, while EUR 1.53 mln has been issued from mobile speed cameras.
There are currently 84 stationary speed cameras set-up
throughout the country, as well as 12 mobile speed cameras.
The first stationary speed camera was set-up in Latvia in
February 2015.
