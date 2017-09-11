Klaipeda outer port plans worry local residents

Plans to build an 800-mln-euro outer port in Melnrage, a seaside neighborhood of Klaipeda, have come under increasing criticism from local residents, the daily Lietuvos Zinios reported on Tuesday citing LETA/BNS.

Locals fear that the project would affect the neighborhood, which is popular with holiday-makers, and its beaches, but the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority says that if an outer port is built, infrastructure for tourism and recreation will be also developed in the area.





The authority says that an outer port would only be built if there is an investor and guaranteed cargo flows.





Arturas Drungilas, the port's marketing and administrating director, says that an outer port is key to ensuring that Klaipeda remains a leading Baltic Sea port in the future.





"Based on preliminary estimates, an outer port would have a cargo handling potential of around 34 mln tons annually," he said.





The official confirmed that an outer port would mostly focus on container transshipment as the existing port has limited capacity for expanding container handling operations.