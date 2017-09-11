Cargo, Lithuania, Port, Society, Transport
Klaipeda outer port plans worry local residents
Locals fear that the project would affect the neighborhood,
which is popular with holiday-makers, and its beaches, but the Klaipeda
State Seaport Authority says that if an outer port is
built, infrastructure for tourism and recreation will be also developed in
the area.
The authority says that an outer port would only be built if
there is an investor and guaranteed cargo flows.
Arturas Drungilas,
the port's marketing and administrating director, says that an outer port is
key to ensuring that Klaipeda remains a leading Baltic Sea port in the
future.
"Based on preliminary estimates, an outer port would
have a cargo handling potential of around 34 mln tons annually," he
said.
The official confirmed that an outer port would mostly focus
on container transshipment as the existing port has limited capacity for
expanding container handling operations.
