Planes flew mainly from Vilnius to Riga in Lithuania in 1H

International airlines mainly operated flights from Vilnius to Riga in Lithuania in the first half of this year, and the Vilnius-Warsaw route is gaining popularity, according to figures provided to LETA/BNS Lithuania by state-run company Oro Naviacija (Air Navigation).

Planes flew from Vilnius to the Latvian capital almost one thousand times (996), with the same number of flights from Riga to Vilnius, compared to 922 and 931 flights respectively a year ago.

The Vilnius-Warsaw route is gaining popularity fast, Oro Naviacija says, with 955 flights from Vilnius to Warsaw and 960 flights from Warsaw to Vilnius (694 and 699 flights respectively last year).

Particularly active passenger flows are also recorded on routes from Vilnius to Tallinn, Copenhagen and Helsinki.





The main transit routes via Lithuania included Paris-Moscow (1,475), Saint Petersburg-Kaliningrad (1,072), Moscow-Frankfurt (1,072) and Helsinki-Munich (984).





There were no delays in Lithuania in January-July as the number of flights in the country's airspace grew 10%, Eurocontrol figures show.