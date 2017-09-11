Airport, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.07.2018, 17:51
Planes flew mainly from Vilnius to Riga in Lithuania in 1H
Planes flew from Vilnius to the Latvian capital almost one
thousand times (996), with the same number of flights from Riga to Vilnius,
compared to 922 and 931 flights respectively a year ago.
The Vilnius-Warsaw route is gaining popularity fast, Oro Naviacija says, with 955 flights
from Vilnius to Warsaw and 960 flights from Warsaw to Vilnius (694 and 699
flights respectively last year).
Particularly active passenger flows are also recorded on
routes from Vilnius to Tallinn, Copenhagen and Helsinki.
The main transit routes via Lithuania included Paris-Moscow
(1,475), Saint Petersburg-Kaliningrad (1,072), Moscow-Frankfurt (1,072) and
Helsinki-Munich (984).
There were no delays in Lithuania in January-July as the
number of flights in the country's airspace grew 10%, Eurocontrol figures
show.
- 30.07.2018 В Эстонии резко выросли объемы продаж 98-го бензина
- 30.07.2018 ВВП Литвы во втором квартале вырос на 3,7%
- 30.07.2018 Experts say no risk of toxic algae in Lithuania after Poland closes Baltic Sea beaches
- 30.07.2018 Finnish port investment to exceed EUR 46 mln
- 30.07.2018 GET Baltic to announce first LNG auction
- 30.07.2018 Even Larger Cruise Ships to Enter Riga Centre
- 30.07.2018 Vilnius mayor turns to competition watchdog over Yandex.Taxi
- 30.07.2018 Latvia planning to buy six helicopters in coming years
- 30.07.2018 Lithuania's 2Q GDP grows 3.7%
- 30.07.2018 Bank of Lithuania started to block websites offering illegal financial services