Friday, 27.07.2018, 19:01
Financial results of Liepajas Autobusu Parks bus company improve in 2017
Last year Liepajas Autobusu Parks bus company increased its sales by 5.8%, while the company's profit rose 33%, informs LETA.
In 2016, Liepajas Autobusu Parks
posted EUR 10.53 mln in sales, and last year sales rose to EUR 11.15 mln.
The company's profit reached EUR 824,512 last year compared to EUR
620,357 in 2016.
The majority of revenue was ensured by regular passenger transportation
services – EUR 11.07 mln or by 5% more than in 2016.
The company also said that service costs increased by 8% last year to EUR
10.01 mln, mostly due to fuel price rise.
In 2017 Liepajas Autobusu Parks
purchase four new and one used bus, investing EUR 850,300 in them.
Liepajas Autobusu
Parks was established in 1991. The company's share capital is EUR 878,417.4
