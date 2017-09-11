No offers made in RB Rail's supplier market study procurement

No offers were made in the procurement for a supplier market study for railway infrastructure components announced in June by RB Rail AS, the joint venture of the three Baltic countries for the implementation of the Rail Baltic railway project, and the procurement was cancelled, while one offer was made in the procurement for a study on climate change impact assessment for the design, construction, maintenance and operation of the Rail Baltic railway.

The aim of the supplier market study was to determine the various parts of the railway's superstructure and infrastructure elements that are necessary for the realization of the Rail Baltic project. These include ballast, sleepers, tracks, fences, noise barriers, switches, elements like bridges and viaducts. The procurement was cancelled as no offers were made in the tender by the deadline.





In addition, RB Rail in June also announced a study on climate change impact assessment for the design, construction, maintenance and operation of the Rail Baltic railway. One offer was made in the procurement, the eligibility of the offer will be determined by the procurement committee.





The study shall assess pre-designed infrastructure vulnerability and propose feasible climate change adaptation measures for the railway design, construction and operation phases.