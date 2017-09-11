Airport, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.07.2018, 16:46
Riga Airport warns Havas Latvia over luggage delay
Luggage delivery to the passengers who flew in Riga last Sunday night was
delayed as Havas Latvia was unable to
deliver the luggage on time. The company has received a warning and asked to
comply with the airport's passenger service standards in the future.
The airport's security staff, who were involved in dealing with the
situation, helped unload the delayed luggage. An internal inquiry has been
started to prevent such situations from repeating in the future.
Riga International
Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states. The airport offers
flights to more than 60 destinations in the winter season and to nearly 90
destinations in summer, operated by 20 airlines.
In 2017, the Riga airport
served over 6 mln passengers or 45% of the total number of air passengers in
the three Baltic states.
- 23.07.2018 Scandagra Latvia sees turnover drop 5.2% in 2017
- 23.07.2018 Lija Strasuna to succeed Martins Kazaks as Swedbank chief economist
- 23.07.2018 За 15 млн. евро в Латвии будет построен центр обучения персонала тюрем
- 23.07.2018 "Согласие" подало в КС иск о противозаконности КОЗ
- 23.07.2018 Аэропорты Литвы планируют обновить системы видеонаблюдения
- 23.07.2018 Lithuanian airports plan to update their CCTV systems
- 23.07.2018 Lithuania's Siauliai, Latvia's Jelgava plan joint service, discount system
- 23.07.2018 Шяуляй планирует внедрить совместную систему услуг и скидок с Елгавой
- 23.07.2018 Direct flights between Latvia and China to be launched in October
- 23.07.2018 Прямые рейсы между Латвией и Китаем могут начаться в октябре