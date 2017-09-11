Riga Airport warns Havas Latvia over luggage delay

Riga International Airport has issued a formal warning to airBaltic national carrier's ground services provider Havas Latvia for its failure to deliver passengers' luggage in accordance with the airport's standard - within 20 minutes of the flight's arrival, informs LETA.

Luggage delivery to the passengers who flew in Riga last Sunday night was delayed as Havas Latvia was unable to deliver the luggage on time. The company has received a warning and asked to comply with the airport's passenger service standards in the future.





The airport's security staff, who were involved in dealing with the situation, helped unload the delayed luggage. An internal inquiry has been started to prevent such situations from repeating in the future.





Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states. The airport offers flights to more than 60 destinations in the winter season and to nearly 90 destinations in summer, operated by 20 airlines.





In 2017, the Riga airport served over 6 mln passengers or 45% of the total number of air passengers in the three Baltic states.