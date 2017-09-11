Airport, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.07.2018, 12:03
Lithuanian airports plan to update their CCTV systems
|Agnė Mažeikytė. Photo: ltou.lt.
The quality of the existing system is no longer satisfying, Agne
Mazeikyte, head of strategic communication at Lithuanian Airports, told.
"The video surveillance systems were installed at Lithuanian
airports ten years ago and now we are no longer satisfied with the quality. By
updating the systems we also hope to install an innovative and unified video
surveillance solution at Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga Airports, which will
facilitate the organization of activity," she said.
According to Mazeikyte, an agreement with the winning bidder would be
signed by the end of this year, and the video surveillance systems would be
replaced by 2021.
Lithuanian Airports, operating the three airports in Lithuania, has
already started looking for system providers and applications are accepted by
Aug. 13. The project's value is
not disclosed.
