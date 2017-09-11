Cargo, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.07.2018, 14:11
Latvian ports see cargo turnover drop 4.6% in H1
Bulk cargos, which dominated in the Latvian ports in
January-June this year, fell 3.3% y-o-y to 17.618 mln tons. Coal cargos
contracted 9.1% to 9.44 mln tons, chemical cargos were down 7.6% to 1.377 mln
tons and woodchip cargos rose 1.8% to 809,400 tons.
Reloading of liquid cargos in the Latvian ports was down
20.4% to 8.108 mln tons in January-June 2018. Oil products made up the largest
part of the liquid cargos reloaded in the first six months of this year,
falling 21.6% y-o-y to 7.655 mln tons.
Handling of general cargos increased 20% y-o-y to 6.715 mln
tons in January-June 2018. Container cargos rose 9.9% to 2.427 mln tons and
roll on/roll off cargos grew 16.2% to 1.761 mln tons. Timber was up 40% to
2.249 mln tons.
Riga led other Latvian port by cargo turnover in
January-June this year, having reloaded 17.63 mln tons of cargo, which was 0.7%
more than in the first six months of 2017. The port of Ventspils followed with
9.999 mln tons of cargo reloaded in January-June 2018, down 19.2% y-o-y, and
the port of Liepaja was third with 3.869 mln tons of cargo, up 17.8% against
the first half of 2017.
Skulte led Latvia's small ports by cargo turnover in
January-June 2018, as it reloaded 464,000 tons, up 5.3% y-o-y. Mersrags
followed with 247,100 tons, up 9.3%, and Salacgriva was third with 189,100
tons at a 39.8 % rise from the first six months of 2017.
All small Latvian ports together handled 943,800 tons of
cargos in January-June this year, up 13.7% from the same period last year.
In 2017, the Latvian ports reloaded 61.877 mln tons of
cargo, down 2% from 2016.
