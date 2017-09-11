Latvian imports of used cars down 6% in H1

During the first half of 2018, Latvian imports of used automobiles dropped by 6 percent from the same period a year ago, LETA was told at the Auto Association.

By June 30 this year, Latvia had imported slightly more than 23,000 used passenger cars, or 1,500 fewer than in the first half of 2017.





Over 85% of the used vehicles imported in the first half of this year were diesel engine cars, up 3.4% against the first half of last year. The average age of the used automobiles increased by four months to 11 years. Nearly half of the used cars imported in the six months of 2018 came from Germany.





While used car registrations in the group of 5 to 7 years old vehicles declined, registrations of older cars, built more than ten years ago, increased by 3 pp/ The percentage of more than ten years old vehicles imported to Latvia rose from 45% in 2016 to 58% this year.





The list of most popular used car brands remained unchanged, with Volkswagen topping the list with a 16.5% market share. Volvo followed with 14.4%, Audi with 13.5% and BMW with 11.7% of the used car market. These four car brands made up 56 \% of all used vehicles imported to Latvia in the first half of 2018.