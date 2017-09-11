Analytics, Car market, Latvia, Transport
Latvian imports of used cars down 6% in H1
By June 30 this year, Latvia had imported slightly more than
23,000 used passenger cars, or 1,500 fewer than in the first half of 2017.
Over 85% of the used vehicles imported in the first half of
this year were diesel engine cars, up 3.4% against the first half of last year.
The average age of the used automobiles increased by four months to 11 years.
Nearly half of the used cars imported in the six months of 2018 came from
Germany.
While used car registrations in the group of 5 to 7 years
old vehicles declined, registrations of older cars, built more than ten years
ago, increased by 3 pp/ The percentage of more than ten years old vehicles
imported to Latvia rose from 45% in 2016 to 58% this year.
The list of most popular used car brands remained unchanged,
with Volkswagen topping the list with a 16.5% market share. Volvo followed with
14.4%, Audi with 13.5% and BMW with 11.7% of the used car market. These four
car brands made up 56 \% of all used vehicles imported to Latvia in the first
half of 2018.
