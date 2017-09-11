Wednesday, 18 July 2018 | Source : Euro NCAP Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge Today, Euro NCAP releases the safety ratings of two new cars. Both Volvo’s new small off-roader, the XC40, and the latest version of Ford’s small family car, the Focus, achieve a maximum five-star rating. The XC40 scored 97 percent for adult occupant protection, putting it amongst the top five cars for this aspect of safety tested by Euro NCAP in the last three years.

But it is in the area of active safety and Vulnerable Road User protection that both cars impress most. Both XC40 and the Focus are equipped with an autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system that detects cyclists as well as pedestrians. The Volvo also has emergency lane keeping (ELK) technology that acts in emergency situations to help stop the car leaving the road or from being steered into the path of oncoming traffic.

Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP,

“It’s good to see that manufacturers, both in the premium sector and the volume market, are responding to our tough new requirements introduced in 2018 by fitting technologies that will save lives.

“Technologies like AEB and ELK deliver immediate safety benefits but they are also enabling technologies for the autonomous vehicles of the future. Euro NCAP’s roadmap sets a series of demanding tests for each of these ‘milestone’ technologies seeking to ensure that their performance saves lives today as well as tomorrow.