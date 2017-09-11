Car market, EU – Baltic States, Rating, Transport
Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge
But it is in the area of active safety and Vulnerable Road
User protection that both cars impress most. Both XC40 and the Focus are
equipped with an autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system that detects
cyclists as well as pedestrians. The Volvo also has emergency lane
keeping (ELK) technology that acts in emergency situations to help stop the car
leaving the road or from being steered into the path of oncoming traffic.
Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP,
“It’s good to see that manufacturers, both in the premium
sector and the volume market, are responding to our tough new requirements
introduced in 2018 by fitting technologies that will save lives.
“Technologies like AEB and ELK deliver immediate safety
benefits but they are also enabling technologies for the autonomous vehicles of
the future. Euro NCAP’s roadmap sets a series of demanding tests for each
of these ‘milestone’ technologies seeking to ensure that their performance
saves lives today as well as tomorrow.
