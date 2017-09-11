Airport, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Airport Riga introduces free parking for 10-minute period for remainder of summer season
Riga International Airport (RIA) is planning on introducing free parking for a 10-minute period in the airport's short-term parking lot until the end of the summer season, informed RIA.
Any driver, either arriving to pick someone up or drop
someone off, will be able to park at the P1 short-term parking lot for a period
of ten minutes.
The changes have been introduced to motivate drivers to
drop-off or pick-up passengers via the P1 parking lot, thus lessening the
traffic at the airport's departures terminal, where lines at peak hours have
been forming this summer.
