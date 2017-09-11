Airport, EU – CIS, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:52
Vilnius-London City Airport flights could be launched in spring
"We've been seeking a business flight to London. We've considered Heathrow but they don’t have free times there, so London City Airport was chosen. We have lost quite a few investments due a lack of air service between London and Vilnius. London is a key route investors mention when they speak about investment challenges in Lithuania," the economy minister told.
On Wednesday, Economy Minister Virginijus Sinkevicius and Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis, currently substituting for Environment Minister Kestutis Navickas, signed an order on the establishment of a flight between Vilnius and London City Airport, which is vital for the economic and social development of the country.
According to Sinkevicius, a competition will be launched in September for an air carrier to operate regular 6–12 flights on this route a week. Flight should take place the whole year and tickets should be sold at market prices.
Currently, only low-cost airlines – Hungary's Wizz Air and Ireland's Ryanair – operate flights from Vilnius to London's airports of Luton and Stansted.
