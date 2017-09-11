Skepast&Puhkim to make preliminary design of Parnu airport's airside

The state-owned Estonian airport company AS Tallinna Lennujaam (Tallinn Airport) is about to sign an agreement next week with the company Skepast&Puhkim OU for drawing up the preliminary draft and technical project for the construction of the airport's traffic area, informs LETA/BNS.

The management board at its meeting declared the tender offer successful and we are now making preparations so that we could enter into an agreement with Skepast&Puhkim next week, Tallinn Airport spokesperson Margot Holts said BNS.





She added that the value of the contract to be signed with Skepast&Puhkim, the sole offeror in the procurement, will be disclosed when the agreement has been signed.





The main objective of the development project is to reconstruct, with optimal expenses, the maneuvering area of Parnu airport and within the volume of the given project to update the structures and systems of the described air traffic area so that they meet set requirements, are as durable and long-lasting in maintenance as possible and ensure that their maintenance expenses are as low as possible, it is said in the procurement notice.





Altogether 20 million euros will be allocated from the state budget for the reconstruction of the southwestern Estonian city of Parnu airport over the years 2018-2020.





The government has decided to build for Parnu airport a 1.8 kilometer runway complete with a new underlayer and taxiways, to install a new control system, rebuild the aerodrome to enable passport and security control, and carry out other works necessary for internation air traffic, in all for 20 million euros. The new runway should last at least 20 years.





Parnu airport in 2017 serviced altogether 839 passengers, 725 of whom traveled on the Parnu-Ruhnu route.