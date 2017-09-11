Car market, Latvia, Legislation, Transport
Audi A4 emerges as most frequently stolen car in Latvia
Audi A4 has topped the list of most frequently stolen cars in Latvia in 2018, writes LETA, according to Autonams vehicle security company.
The number of Audi A4 vehicles stolen in Latvia during the first quarter of 2018 was higher than the total number of Audi A4 cars stolen in the first quarter of 2016 and 2017. Quite significantly, car thieves mainly targeted six to ten years old automobiles, said Autonams representative Baiba Brutane-Ozolina.
The company's representative explained that one of the features that make a car brand more attractive to thieves is its popularity among motorists. Last year, for instance, small SUVs like Volvo XC60, KIA Sportage, Nissan Quashqai and Mitsubishi Outlander became popular among car thieves in Latvia. This year, the popularity of Audi A4 has prompted thieves to focus on this car make, Brutane-Ozolina said.
