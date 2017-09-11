Cargo turnover in Riga port down 6.3% in 4 months

The Riga Freeport reloaded 11.449 million tons of cargo in the first four months of 2018, which is by 6.3% less than in the respective period last year, the port reported LETA.

Bulk cargos accounted for 7.371 million tons of the annual cargo turnover in the first four months of this year, down 4.5% year-on-year. Handling of general cargos rose 23.1% year-on-year to 2.709 million tons, and reloading of liquid cargos fell 40.6% to 1.369 million tons.





Coal prevailed among the cargos reloaded in the Freeport of Riga in January-April at 40.3%, compared to 35% in 2017. Coal in the first four months of this year accounted for 4.613 million tons, down 1.3% year-on-year.





Container cargos made up 13.4% of all cargos handled in the port in the said period, followed by oil product cargos with 11.8% of all cargos, timber with 10.7% and chemical cargos with 6.1%.





In April the Riga port reloaded 3.226 million tons of cargos, including 2.165 million tons of bulk cargos, 757,700 tons of general cargos, and 302,700 tons of liquid cargos. In the first four months of 2017, the Freeport of Riga handled 12.225 million tons.





Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both cargo turnover and passengers.