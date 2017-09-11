Klaipeda port lifts Q1 net profit 9.4%

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda said that its first-quarter net profit rose by 9.4% to 7.418 million euros, from 6.782 million euros in the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.

Revenue increased by 5.7% year-on-year to 14.903 million euros, the port's authority said in its first-quarter report.





Revenue from port dues rose by 6.7% to 13.032 million euros, but revenue from land fees edged down by 0.3% to 1.833 million euros.





First-quarter cargo traffic via Klaipeda grew by 483,300 tons, or 4.7%, to 10.79 million tons.