Monday, 07.05.2018, 06:48
Klaipeda port lifts Q1 net profit 9.4%
07.05.2018
The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda said that its first-quarter net profit rose by 9.4% to 7.418 million euros, from 6.782 million euros in the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.
Revenue increased by 5.7% year-on-year to 14.903 million euros, the port's authority said in its first-quarter report.
Revenue from port dues rose by 6.7% to 13.032 million euros, but revenue from land fees edged down by 0.3% to 1.833 million euros.
First-quarter cargo traffic via Klaipeda grew by 483,300 tons, or 4.7%, to 10.79 million tons.
