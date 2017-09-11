Lithuanian Deputy TransMin: Lower EU funding may delay Rail Baltica completion

The European-standard gauge railway project might be completed later than in 2025 if EU support for transport infrastructure projects is reduced in the new 2021-2027 budget period, Ricardas Degutis said on May 2nd, cites LETA/BNS.

"The project is now co-funded at 85%. If the European share of funding changed sharply, that would undoubtedly affect the project implementation timetable. That would delay the implementation of the project," he told BNS.





The European Commission earlier in the day unveiled its initial proposal for the bloc's post-2020 seven-year budget.





The proposed budget allocation for transport projects under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), under which the railway project of the three Baltic countries and Poland is being financed, is EUR 12.8 billion, down from EUR 24.05 billion in 2014-2020.





The Commission also proposes to contribute EUR 11.3 billion to transport projects from the Cohesion Fund and initial indications are that the overall post-2020 funding for transport may be close to the current level. However, Rail Baltica has received no money from this fund so far.





Rail Baltica, estimated to cost EUR 5.8 billion in total, is planned to be completed by the end of 2025.